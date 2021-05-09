Ben Bruce proffers solutions in battle against insecurity, terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ben Bruce proffers solutions in battle against insecurity, terrorism
A former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, has advocated the use of mercenaries in order for the Federal Government to effectively eliminate terrorism and banditry.
“We must also deploy mercenaries to complement our force to deal with the terrorists and bandits.,” the former lawmaker opined.
Ben Bruce made this call via a video posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, while also commending the FG for seeking international help over the scourge.
Nonetheless, he noted that an infiltration of terrorist cells and effective information gathering will ensure the battle is won by government forces.
He said, “During the virtual meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the American Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, he appealed to the United State to relocate its Africa Military Command based in Europe to West Africa to help tackle terrorism in the region.
“The Nigerian government I finally seeking international assistance in its resolve to defeat terrorism, banditry and all form of criminality, particularly in the North-East and the North-West. This is a good development but not enough.
“The Nigerian Army must also get helicopter gunships and deploy them in theatres of conflict, especially on the frontlines to support the soldiers on the ground.
“Military experts from around the world say you cannot defeat insurgents who engage in asymmetric warfare without helicopter gunships. They say it is not just possible and those who have tried without it in different parts of the world have failed to win and only end up with a prolonged drawn-out war.
“The military must also improve their intelligence gathering backed by technology, infiltrate the terror groups and their hideouts. Our troops must also change their method of operation by also deploying guerrilla tactics and beating the terrorists at their own game,” Ben Bruce stated in the video.
This is what the Nigerian government and the Army must do. pic.twitter.com/SFI5ONLDQs
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 9, 2021
By Mayowa Oladeji
