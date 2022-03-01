Ben Bruce tackles politicians, others for refusing to help to stranded Nigerians in Ukraine

A former federal lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce, on Tuesday slammed wealthy politicians and billionaires in the country for refusing to help Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

Several Nigerians are currently stranded in the East European nation following its invasion by Russian military last week.

The Federal Government has put in place a special flight arrangement to evacuate Nigerians willing to return home from Ukraine.

In a post on his Facebook page, the ex-lawmaker expressed concern that Nigerian billionaires have refused to make available their private jets for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.

Bruce wrote: ”This crisis in Ukraine has lingered with Nigerian citizens unable to find a solution.

“I have a question for our billionaires and those aspiring for elective office.

“How many of you have fueled your private jets and sent them to neighbouring countries around Ukraine to help evacuate Nigerians home?

None!

“But how many of you have fueled the same to carry your girlfriends to Harrods and fancy unnecessary races in Monaco?

A number of you.

“Search your conscience and be a useful and genuinely charitable Nigerian for once.”

