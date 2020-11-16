Beneficiary defends Ganduje’s aide, Gwarmai, over donkey gift

The man who was given a donkey by a Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Murtala Gwarmai, has come out to clear the air on the controversial empowerment gift that had many Nigerians dragging the SA on social media.

The beneficiary identified as Mudi, said he specifically requested for the donkey to assist him in his business that included moving sand, blocks, rocks, water and farm produce from one point to the other.

Speaking on a Kano-based radio station on Monday, November 16, Mudi said that donkeys are very cheap and easy to maintain than a car, and it would help him conserve the money he would have used to maintain a vehicle.

“I asked the Honorable to give me a donkey to assist me in my business which is transporting sand, rocks and water for my clients,” Mudi began.

“During the farming season, the donkey will also help me transport items and goods to and from my farm as it is a multi-tasking beast.

“During the dry season when I engage in labour activities, I will use it to transport sand, blocks, rocks and water from one point to another.

“Donkeys are very cheap to own and maintain. They are cheaper to maintain than cars. Before now, they used to be very cheap to own but nowadays, they have become precious and expensive that ordinary people like us cannot afford to buy them.

“A donkey that you could buy for less than N20,000 before is now worth up to N200,000. I could not afford one, so I asked for it and I am very happy Honorable gave me the donkey, so I don’t know why people are saying bad things about him.

“If not for him, where would I see N200,000 to buy a donkey? Now, my business will be supported as I now own a donkey,” the elated Mudi said.

