Benin court voids nomination of Ize-Iyamu’s running mate in Edo guber election

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday voided the deputy governorship candidacy of Audu Ganiyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, had approached the court in suit No: B/358/20 seeking for the nullification of Ganiyu as the deputy governorship candidate.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, in Benin City, the presiding judge, Justice H.A Courage-Ogbebor, said that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in his Form EC9.

READ ALSO: EDO ELECTION: Court dismisses PDP suit against Ize-Iyamu

Ize-Iyamu and Ganiyu contested against Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inauguration the September 19, 2020 election won by Obaseki.

More details later……

Join the conversation

Opinions