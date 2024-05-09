Benin on ‘fire’ as Gov Obaseki drags Oba to court over returned artifacts

The city of Benin, the Edo State capital, is literally on fire following the decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki to drag the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, over the custody of returned artefacts which were stolen by the British over a hundred years ago.

Multiple posts and video on X on Thursday by concerned Edo indigenes allege that Obaseki and his supporters have committed a sacrilege by dragging the revered King to court over the ancient treasures.

A video post by one Dr. Osaro with the handle @official_osasb7, shows members of the Edo Traditional Council, palace chiefs, traditional worshippers, members of the royal family as well as well wishers at the court premises as the proceeding was about to commence.

“Palace chiefs from different groups, members of the Benin royal family, priests, priestesses, and well wishers of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II have turned up at the premises of the Edo State High Court, Sapele Road in a show of solidarity with the Oba and the palace,” he wrote.

“PDP Government in Edo State has committed sacrilege against the godKing Oba of Benin Kingdom.

Instigating some chiefs to challenge the authority of the Oba in Court.

“Not since the British invasion of 1897 has the authority of our Royal Family been challenged as it is today.

“We will not tolerate this. Edo Citizens will Not allow this sacrilege!

PDP is finished in Edo State.”

Obaseki we're here in court.

You can't buy our worth, you can't buy our loyalty because we're not your SA and SSA that you can buy their heritage and family for 150k.

We the true sons and daughters of the red soil allegiance is to the ancient throne of Benin Kingdom.

You're playing with fire 🔥

Benin is angry 😡

