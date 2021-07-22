Benin Republic court begins hearing in Igboho’s extradition case

The Court D’Appeal of Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Thursday began hearing in the extradition case involving the self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

The National Chairman of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, and some supporters of the activist were in court to witness the proceeding.

“He is in court with his wife. The hearing will commence shortly,” Adeniran said.

Igboho was arrested by Interpol at an airport in Cotonou while traveling to Germany with his wife on Monday night.

Several groups and individuals in Nigeria including the pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere and its Ndigbo counterpart, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned the activist’s arrest.

They challenged the Federal Government to deploy the same energy used against Igboho, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; and other promoters of separatist agitations against bandits and Boko Haram insurgents terrorizing the citizens across the country.

