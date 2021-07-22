International
Benin Republic’s court adjourns Igboho’s trial till Friday
The Court D’Apeal Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Thursday adjourned the extradition trial involving the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, till Friday.
He is also standing trial for obtaining the Beninese passport without being a citizen of the tiny West African country.
The activist has since been returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.
Igboho was arrested on Monday night in Cotonou while traveling to Germany with his wife.
The court’s proceeding was attended by the National Chairman of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, and some of the activist’s supporters.
