Benito, JJC Skillz’s son claims father, stepmother, Funke Akindele, are cheating on each other

Benito Bello, the stepson of renowned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has alleged that she and his father, JJC Skillz, have cheated on each other in their marriage.

He made the revelation in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

Benito said, “Funke accuses everyone of dating my dad but your beloved had cheated on my dad. My dad cheated too.”

Read also :JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s husband, denies stories of marital woes

“They do not sleep in the same room. They have not slept in the same room for two years,” he continued.

Benito is the son of JJC Skillz’s estranged partner, Mella.

JJC skillz and Funke Akindele have been married for almost six years and have twin sons.

