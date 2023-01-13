Sports
Benjamin Mendy found not guilt of six counts of rape
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Mendy was first arrested in November 2020 and was suspended by his club in August 2021, after he was charged with rape.
After a six-month trial at Chester Crown Court, jurors were unable to reach convictions on one count of attempted rape and one case of rape.
On those counts, the prosecution requested a new trial, which was set for June 26.
Three counts of rape against Louis Saha Matturie, 41, were also dismissed from the case.
Three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him were not found guilty by the jury.
Read Also: Man City open investigation after Mendy hosts party against COVID-19 protocols
The player’s home in Prestbury, Cheshire, and a Manchester apartment are where Mr. Mendy and his pal Mr. Matturie are alleged to have raped women.
Authorities informed the jurors. Mr. Mendy was a “predator” who made it a game to pursue ladies for sex.
But jurors were also told by defence lawyers that while the trial, involving money, sex and celebrity, had “all the makings of a good drama”, it came with a significant “plot twist” – that the accused were innocent.
As the jury foreman repeatedly said “not guilty” to the six counts, which pertained to four young women or teenagers, Mr. Mendy covered his face with both hands.
The seven men and four women on the panel, one of whom had already been excused for medical reasons, delivered their unanimous verdicts on Wednesday.
Jurors were granted a majority instruction by Judge Steven Everett, who stated that he would accept a result of 10-1 as long as they had finished deliberating the other two counts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...