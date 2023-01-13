Benjamin Mendy found not guilt of six counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy was first arrested in November 2020 and was suspended by his club in August 2021, after he was charged with rape.

After a six-month trial at Chester Crown Court, jurors were unable to reach convictions on one count of attempted rape and one case of rape.

On those counts, the prosecution requested a new trial, which was set for June 26.

Three counts of rape against Louis Saha Matturie, 41, were also dismissed from the case.

Three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him were not found guilty by the jury.

The player’s home in Prestbury, Cheshire, and a Manchester apartment are where Mr. Mendy and his pal Mr. Matturie are alleged to have raped women.

Authorities informed the jurors. Mr. Mendy was a “predator” who made it a game to pursue ladies for sex.

But jurors were also told by defence lawyers that while the trial, involving money, sex and celebrity, had “all the makings of a good drama”, it came with a significant “plot twist” – that the accused were innocent.

As the jury foreman repeatedly said “not guilty” to the six counts, which pertained to four young women or teenagers, Mr. Mendy covered his face with both hands.

The seven men and four women on the panel, one of whom had already been excused for medical reasons, delivered their unanimous verdicts on Wednesday.

Jurors were granted a majority instruction by Judge Steven Everett, who stated that he would accept a result of 10-1 as long as they had finished deliberating the other two counts.

