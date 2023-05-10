Benue APC suspends Gemade for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has suspended the former Minister of Works, Barnabas Gemade, for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC chairman in the state, Mr. Austin Agada, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Agada said the party had also suspended Prof. Terhemba Shija and some ward officials for anti-party activities.

He alleged that the suspended officials worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

Gemade and Shija were governorship aspirants at the last primary election that produced Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia as the APC governorship candidate in Benue State.

Agada said: “Apart from taking the party to court, Gemade and Shija worked against the party to ensure that we lost at the poll.

“Gemade lost his polling unit, ward, and local government area to the opposition and Shija colluded with PDP against the party.

“Shija is still in court and is working hand in hand with PDP to have Alia’s victory at the last general election quashed at the tribunal.”

