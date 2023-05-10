Politics
Benue APC suspends Gemade for alleged anti-party activities
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has suspended the former Minister of Works, Barnabas Gemade, for alleged anti-party activities.
The APC chairman in the state, Mr. Austin Agada, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Makurdi.
Agada said the party had also suspended Prof. Terhemba Shija and some ward officials for anti-party activities.
He alleged that the suspended officials worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.
Gemade and Shija were governorship aspirants at the last primary election that produced Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia as the APC governorship candidate in Benue State.
READ ALSO: Ortom blasts Benue APC chairman over ‘errand boy remark’
Agada said: “Apart from taking the party to court, Gemade and Shija worked against the party to ensure that we lost at the poll.
“Gemade lost his polling unit, ward, and local government area to the opposition and Shija colluded with PDP against the party.
“Shija is still in court and is working hand in hand with PDP to have Alia’s victory at the last general election quashed at the tribunal.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...