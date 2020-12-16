Benue Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed two commissioner nominees forwarded to the House by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The nominees were – Dr. Joseph Ngbea and Comrade Ojema Ojotu.

The Assembly also confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Margret Atu as member of the State Judicial Service Commission during Wednesday’s plenary.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba said the nominees had demonstrated competence with prior experience in governance to carry out their responsibilities and urged them to justify their new appointments.

Ortom had last month forwarded the two nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In a letter addressed to the speaker of the Assembly, the governor thanked the lawmakers for their cooperation with the state government.

