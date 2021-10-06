News
Benue Assembly passes 2021 supplementary budget of N21.7bn
The Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2021 supplementary budget of N21.703 billion.
The lawmakers passed the supplementary budget after a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill by the House Committee on Supply chaired by the Speaker, Mr. Titus Uba.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Peter Enemari, who led the debate on the bill, said the supplementary budget was needed by the state government to meet new demands.
He stressed that the “obvious needs” submitted to the Benue State Planning Commission by Public Sector Entities (PSEs) were not captured in the 2021 approved budget and affected its implementation.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt plotting state of emergency in Benue —Middle Belt Forum
The House also approved N85.8 billion as supplementary recurrent expenditure while the approved capital expenditure stood at N48.5 billion.
After contributions from lawmakers in favour of the supplementary budget, the speaker invited the Clerk of the House, Bernard Nule, to read it for the third time before it was passed.
