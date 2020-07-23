Benue Assembly passes revised 2020 budget

The Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the revised 2020 budget of N108.8 billion.

The state government had requested the parliament to approve the downward review of the budget from N189.4 billion over COVID-19 effects on the economy.

The budget was passed at plenary after a debate on the report brought by the House Committee on Appropriation.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Peter Enemari, said the initial estimates were revised due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Enemari said in the revised budget, the Recurrent Expenditure would now be N68.3 billion as against the initial N115.9 billion.

The committee also revised Capital Expenditure from N74.9 billion to N40.48 billion.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Christopher Adaji, who stood in for the Speaker, Titus Uba, thanked the lawmakers for making themselves available for the people of the state.

Adaji directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Terese Agena, to produce clean copies of the budget and forward same to the governor for assent.

