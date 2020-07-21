Benue Assembly shut down as speaker, member test positive for covid-19

Latest Metro

July 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba has ordered for the closure of the assembly complex over COVID-19 scare.

Uba and one of his sons were on Sunday confirmed positive for the dreaded virus.

Another Benue Assembly lawmaker representing Kwande East Constituency, Tertsea Gbishe, has also been confirmed positive for the virus.

Consequently, in a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation, Gbishe, Speaker Uba ordered the immediate closure of the Benue Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.

