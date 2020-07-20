Benue Assembly Speaker, son test positive for coronavirus

The Benue State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Titus Uba has tested positive for coronavirus.

His Covid-19 status was revealed on Sunday by his chief press secretary, Lubiem Tiav.

He said that the samples from the speaker and four other assembly members were taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with those of the household of the speaker.

Tiav said that the results returned with only Mr Uba and his last son testing positive for the dreaded disease.

According to him, Mr Uba has called all who might have come in contact with him within the last week to submit themselves to be tested of the virus.

He added that modalities had been put in place to ensure all assembly members and staff got tested to establish their status.

