Benue Assembly suspends local council chief for alleged misappropriation of funds | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairperson of Vandeikya local government area of the state, Mrs. Kukase Garba, for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

Garba was suspended by the parliament for three months.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr. Damian Cheme, and seconded by Minority Leader, Mr. Bem Mngutyo, at Tuesday’s plenary in Makurdi.

The motion followed a letter sent to the House by Governor Samuel Ortom, requesting the lawmakers’ approval for the chairperson’s suspension.

Ortom said he received a letter from Vandeikya legislative council who had declared a Vote of No Confidence on Garba.

He said: “The council accused the chairperson of not informing it of the monthly income and expenditure of the local government council.

READ ALSO: Benue Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

”She was also accused of misappropriation of public funds, failure to present budgets to the legislative council and abuse of executive power.”

Ortom, therefore, informed the House that the allegations against the chairperson were contrary to the Local Government Establishment Law, 2007 and requested for her immediate suspension.

The Speaker of the House, Titus Uba, directed leaders of the Vandeikya legislative council to take over the affairs of the council with immediate effect in line with the state Local Government Law, 2007 (as amended).

Ubah said the action of the House was in line with its stance against any form of misappropriation and warned those in public offices to take caution.

Join the conversation

Opinions