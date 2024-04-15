Benue caucus in National Assembly debunks claim of factions in APC

Members of the National Assembly elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in Benue State have dismissed rumours of factions in the state chapter of the party.

There were reports of power play between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and a rival group supporting a newly appointed APC chairman in Benue State.

The controversy stems from the recent sacking of the state party chairman, Austin Agada, by his local council ward.

A court decision subsequently barred Agada from holding the position.

However, a faction loyal to a different leadership figure inaugurated a new working committee at a separate party secretariat.

Despite these developments, the Benue State National Assembly Caucus, a group of APC lawmakers representing the state in the federal legislature, in statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Phillip Agbese, dismissed claims of a split in the party.

They declared Senator Akume as the undisputed leader, upholding his position based on “APC’s doctrine and philosophy.”

The statement read:

“We are true party men and doing things the unique way in line with the party’s doctrine of command, and that’s why members of the National Assembly Caucus are highly respected in our constituencies.

“We have not told anyone in our domains that we are the leaders of the party. For example, how do I address myself as the leader of the party in my federal constituency with Senator Ameh Ebute, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and Chief John Ochoga all from my place? ”

The lawmakers dismissed the rival group as “desperate comedians” and urged party members to disregard them. This stance suggests an attempt to maintain a unified front under Akume’s leadership.

Lingering Doubts

While the National Assembly caucus presents a united front, questions remain about the party’s true cohesion.

• Can the rift be healed? The strong condemnation of the rival group suggests a less-than-amicable internal conflict. Reconciling the two sides may prove difficult.

• Impact on elections? A divided APC could struggle in upcoming polls, potentially benefiting opposition parties in Benue State.

• Court decision as a turning point? The legal outcome of Agada’s removal could significantly impact the party’s leadership structure.

The Benue APC finds itself at a crossroads. The National Assembly caucus’s statement attempts to project unity, but the underlying tensions threaten to spill over. The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining whether the party can overcome this internal struggle and present a unified front in the political arena.



