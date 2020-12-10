Benue council worker sets self ablaze over unpaid salaries

A local government worker in Benue State, Aondona Yaga, has allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze over hardship and unpaid salaries.

Yaga reportedly took his life on Tuesday, when he could not raise the money to treat himself following an illness that struck him as he had been reportedly owed salaries for several months.

A neighbor of the deceased who identified himself simply as Nath, said Yaga who was a casual worker of the Gwer East local government area until his death, had suffered untold hardship and had complained to friends that he may end it all, but no one took him serious.

“What we heard was that the deceased took ill and was looking for money to treat himself. He was a casual worker at Gwer East local government area and had not been paid his salaries and allowances for several months now.

“He had complained to friends that he was suffering so much and would soon end it all, but we did not take him serious. On Tuesday, Yaga took his life by setting himself ablaze. It is really sad because he was a promising young man.”

The Vice Chairman of the council, Austin Nemba, who confirmed the incident, described the deceased as a hard-working man.

“The young man did not show any sign of illness. He was a casual worker in the local government.”

When asked why the workers were not paid their salaries and allowances, Nemba said casual workers were not regularly paid since they were not full staff.

“But as a hard-working person, I used to give him money regularly,” he added.

The State Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, also confirmed the incident, adding that the police have begun investigations into the matter.

