Benue gov, Ortom, alleges plot against him by Miyetti Allah

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has alleged that the Miyetti Allah and other groups are plotting against him.

Ortom made the claim on Monday in a statement issued through his Media Aide, Tever Akase, who said that the plan was to be executed between now and 2022.

The State Governor in the statement claimed that the allegations emanated from his conspirators who are against him over his stance on open grazing in his domain.

The statement read thus in part: “It has become necessary to alert Benue people and other Nigerians about a plan being orchestrated by Miyetti Allah groups in collaboration with some opposition elements in the state to sponsor protests and a sustained media campaign against Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The conspirators have already contacted editors of some notable media organizations in Abuja and Lagos whose role it is to ensure that articles, reports and all manner of media contents are churned out ceaselessly against the Ortom administration.

“Our findings reveal that the Miyetti Allah groups are riled by the Governor’s dogged stand against open grazing of animals in the state, his call for the declaration of armed herdsmen as terrorists and his administration’s opposition to Fulani Vigilante. Working in cahoots with some members of the opposition in the state, the pastoralists have initiated the anti-Ortom campaign which we understand is to be sustained between now and the end of 2022,” the statement concluded.

