Benue Gov, Ortom, declares interest to ‘retire’ to Senate in 2023

After months of speculations, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has finally told his people his next political moves which is to run for the Senate in 2023.

Ortom who made this known during a town hall meeting on Sunday at his Nzorov constituency of the state, said he arrived at the decision following a series of consultations with his kinsmen who pleaded with him to consider running for the Senate at the end of his tenure as governor.

Since the return of democracy in the country, a number of governors have contested elections to go to the Senate, after the expiration of their tenures as governors. This has made many political watchers tag the upper legislature as a retirement house for Nigerian governors.

Making his intention known on Sunday, Ortom added that he chose the town hall meeting which had prominent traditional, religious, political and youth leaders in attendance, to seek their blessings and endorsement of his ambition to contest the Benue North-West senatorial seat which is currently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev.

While addressing the gathering, Ortom informed his kinsmen that he had finally been convinced that God had confirmed to him to contest for the election and requested if they agreed with the vision.

While responding on behalf of other traditional rulers, the district head of Nzorov, Chief Gwatse Akaahena, endorsed Ortom and affirmed their support for the governor to go ahead and run for the senate seat.

