Benue governor loses two aides

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost two of his aides within five days.

The Special Adviser on Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to the governor, Jerome Tor Shimbe, died on Monday night after a brief illness while the Personal Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Famous Adejo, died last Thursday.

In a statement, Ortom expressed sadness over the deaths of the two aides

The governor said he met the late Torshimbe over 30 years ago.

He described the deceased as an experienced and competent administrator who added value to the state government.

