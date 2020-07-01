Benue govt approves partial re-opening of schools

The Benue State government on Wednesday approved partial re-opening of schools in compliance with recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, who briefed journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, said the schools would be re-opened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 and SSS 3.

She said the state’s Action Committee on COVID-19 would meet with the Ministry of Education to work out modalities on protocols to be observed and fix a date for the re-opening of the schools.

READ ALSO: Benue’s COVID-19 index case finally discharged after 58 days defined by gripping controversy

Addingi added that the council also approved a Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the management of the Makurdi Modern Market.

She told journalists that due diligence would be carried out to identify interested persons in the PPP arrangement and those with the requisite capacities for engagement.

The commissioner said the council also approved a request for the 2019 and 2020 International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-Assisted Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development Programme.

Join the conversation

Opinions