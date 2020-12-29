Benue govt bans motorcycles, illegal revenue checkpoints

The Benue State government has banned motorcycles and illegal revenue checkpoints in order to stem the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Benue State Security Council which informed that use of motorcycles are banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, till further notice.

In the statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Uyina Matthew, the state government said that the decision was taken after considering the security situation in Katsina-Ala and the Sankera areas of the state.

Mr Mathew also added that henceforth, all staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) are required to wear customized jackets and identity cards while security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops.

He said; “The use of motorcycles is hereby banned in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, till further notice.

“The use of tricycles also known as Keke and other means of transportation apart from motorcycles will be allowed in the two local government areas.

“Security operatives have been given the directive to arrest defaulters and impound their motorcycles.

Read also: Benue civil servants face bleak Xmas as court orders govt to stop payment of December salaries

“Aside from the revenue collection point at the head bridge in Katsina-Ala, no other revenue point is allowed within the local government area.

“All staff of the Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS are required to wear customized jackets and identity cards.

“Security agents are mandated to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops.

“Also, loitering at Katsina-Ala Head Bridge is prohibited. Loading and unloading of vehicles at Takum Junction and Katsina-Ala head bridge is also prohibited.

“Law-abiding residents of the affected areas can now go about with their normal activities without fear,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions