Benue govt imposes curfew in two LGAs over insecurity

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in two local government areas in the state over insecurity.

The affected LGAs are Ukum and Katsina-Ala.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of a Security Council meeting held in the Government House, Makurdi, said the curfew would be between 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until an improvement in the security situation is reported.

He also announced the ban on motorcycles in the two LGAs.

The deputy governor said: “The curfew is part of our efforts to tackle banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and general insecurity in the two local government areas.

“Movement of patients and pregnant women for medical attention using motorcycles where there are no vehicular presence during the period of the curfew would be allowed after thorough investigation.”

