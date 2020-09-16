Benue govt orders schools to reopen September 21

The Benue State Government has directed all schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on September 21.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, told journalists on Wednesday in Makurdi that all schools, including tertiary institutions would resume on that day.

Ityavyar said the resumption was for the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session, adding that the third term for other categories of students except those in JSS 3 and SSS 3 had been cancelled, including the payment of school fees.

READ ALSO: Benue govt approves partial re-opening of schools

He said: “Let me emphasise on the issue of school fees so there is no confusion because if the third term is cancelled, school fees for the term are also cancelled.

“But in the case of JSS 3 and SSS 3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees. However, those who have not done the third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools.”

Join the conversation

Opinions