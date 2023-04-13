Benue govt reveals position on open grazing policy amidst conflicting reports

The Benue State government has made it clear how it will enforce the state’s laws on open grazing and the establishment of ranches.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Terver Akase.

In 2022, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, approved the amendment to the state’s anti-open grazing law.

On May 22, 2017, Ortom signed the Benue anti-open grazing bill into law as part of efforts to address the clashes between herders and farmers

The law, among other things, prohibits the movement of livestock on foot within the state.

However, despite the law in place, clashes between herders and farmers have continued in the state.

As a result, Ortom signed the amended anti-open grazing law, which provides an upward review of the stipulated fine for violators of the provisions.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ortom said the amended law was a “child of necessity, following killings, maiming and destruction of villages by militia herders”, which he said had led to the displacement of over 1.5 million persons.

Providing further clarification on the matter on Wednesday, Akase said “it has become pertinent to clarify the misconceptions in some sections of the media regarding the decision of the Benue State Security Council to suspend operations of the state Livestock Guards for two weeks.”

Akase further clarified that the Livestock Guards’ suspension was merely a grace period that became essential to permit a decrease in the flow of livestock into the state.

“Majority of the pastoralists who came into the state said that after the February 25 and March 18, 2023 elections, they were told that a new government was in place in Benue State and the ban on open grazing of cattle had been lifted paving the way for them to move into the state without hindrance,” he said.

“As Governor Samuel Ortom stated while briefing the press at the end of the State Security Council meeting Tuesday, 11th April, 2023, the action is part of measures to ensure that all those who invaded the state with cattle leave so that Benue people would have peace and go about their legitimate and lawful businesses.”

The anti-open grazing rule is still in full force, and the governor’s aide emphasized that anyone who disobeys it after the two-week grace period has passed will be detained and prosecuted.

“Governor Ortom once again appreciates the people of Benue State for their support since the enforcement of the law commenced in 2017,” Akase added.

