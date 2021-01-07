Benue govt to review ban on Okada

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday the state government would review the ban of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase, reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.

The statement read: “The governor’s attention has been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorcycles (Okada) in Ukum and Katsina-Ala and he gives assurance that the Security Council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas.

“He reaffirms the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.”

The state government had in December last year declared its intention to ban the use of Okada in the two LGAs.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services in the state, Uyina Matthew, who announced this in a statement, said the decision to ban the use of Okada in the areas was taken after careful consideration of the security situation in Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera area of the state.

He directed security agencies to ensure full compliance with the ban on Okada operations in the two LGAs.

However, the government allowed the use of tricycles also known as Keke and other means of transportation in the two areas.

