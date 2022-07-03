Benue LP guber candidate, Hembe, lashes at Gov Ortom over poor handling of state

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Benue State, Heman Hembe has lashed out at Governor Samuel Ortom and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also accused them of double standard for demystifying Fulanis and yet having another Fulani man as the prrsidential candidate of the PDP.

Hembe, who said there is nothing like godfatherism in Labour Party, also tongue-lashed the Ortom administration for allegedly being a failure.

Hembe, who stated this at the weekend during the flag-off of his campaign in Makurdi, the state capital, assured the people of the party’s promise to turn round the current debilitating situation plaguing the state.

Hembe, who represents Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency at the House of Representatives, also called on the people of the state to rally round the Labour Party which he said guaranteed better life for workers and the people in general.

He said: “This generation will not deceive you, those candidates in the All Progressives Congress and the PDP are products of godfatherism and the biggest problem in Benue is godfatherism.

“Today, the same people who are shouting about the Fulanis, are the same people who voted Fulani as their party’s candidate.

“I and all of us on this stage today, are very opposed to anybody or person invading our land, we will not cede any inch of this land to anybody.

“Where there is war, there is development. In Borno State, the governor there has been fighting Boko Haram in the last six years. Borno is building schools, building bridges, our case cannot be different. Our pensioners cannot be different. Our pensioners cannot continue to go hungry and die everyday after serving the state meritoriously.

“The Labour Party that you see today is the party of the ordinary people, it is the party of the pensioners, party of the civil servants, party of the market women and traders. The party that takes pity in the ordinary people, the party that will bring you out of the situation where you are today.”

