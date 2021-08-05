Metro
Benue police kill one kidnap suspect, arrest two others in rescue operation
The Benue State Police Command has disclosed that it gunned down a kidnap suspect, and arrested two others during a victim-rescue operation in the TseAtoov area of the Logo council of the state.
The Command’s spokesperson, Kate Anene, disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital, on Wednesday, noting one of the suspects escaped during a gun duel with the hoodlums.
Read also: Benue Police foils attempt to abduct lecturer, nabs suspected kidnap kingpins
According to Anene, the rescue was a sequel to the abduction of a trader, Peter Ogbonna, in the Ugba community.
She gave the names of the arrested suspects as Yaakyur Aondona and Teryange Myina.
“The victim was rescued unhurt, while one fabricated pistol and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums. Also, an investigation into the matter has commenced, to arrest the fleeing suspects,” she added.
