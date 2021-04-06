Benue police rescues 13-year-old girl from abductors | Ripples Nigeria

A 13-year-old kidnap victim has regained her freedom on Monday morning following the intervention of operatives of the Benue State Police Command.

The teen was kidnapped on Easter Sunday in the Kwande Local Government Area of the state in her father’s house around midnight on Sunday.

The police said that as soon as men of the Operation Zenda were informed about the abduction, they swung into action and rescued her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the rescue of the girl, said the command was on top of the matter and its personnel were on the trail of the fleeing hoodlums.

