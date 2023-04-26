Benue records 18,000 IDPs in April

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency and Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, has disclosed that the state recorded an increase in the number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs), which jumped to 18,000 in the month of April alone.

Shior who made this known on Tuesday while distributing relief materials to some internally displaced persons in the state, said the upsurge in attacks by suspected Fulani militia and bandits in some communities in the state earlier in the month contributed to the rise in the figure.

The Executive Secretary said the series of attacks which occurred in some communities in Apa, Otukpo and Guma local government areas of the state between April 5th and 9th, also led to the loss of 135 people.

While giving a breakdown of the IDPs distribution, the SEMA boss said 8,000 were recorded and camped in Adoka, Otukpo LGA, 10,000 in Apa who also took refuge in Ugbokpo, the council headquarter.

“Benue has continued to be under siege for a long time. Recent killings in Benue State have added burden of taking care of the IDPs,” Shior said while addressing newsmen.

“For instance, 8,000 people are currently camped in Adoka in Otukpo local government and another 10,000 people taken refuge in Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa LGA.”

He also appealed to the Federal Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and other partners to increase assistance to the state to further help in lessening the burden.

“They should do more to increase their support. The Federal Government should do more to support the state to put in place plans to return the IDPs as they are tired of staying in camps and in the host communities for over 5 years. Spirited individuals should also help us,” he appealed.

