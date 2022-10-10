Benue Senator, Orker Jev, tackles APC over failed promises

The lawmaker representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev, on Monday, slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using flimsy excuses to cover up its colossal failure.

Orker-Jev, who appeared in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, said the ruling party had failed to keep to its campaign promises.

The PDP chieftain noted that the crisis rocking the main opposition party would be resolved soon.

He said PDP was poised to rescue Nigeria from its challenges next year.

The lawmaker said: “In 2015 elections when APC was campaigning to take over, it said the PDP had misgoverned Nigeria and that it’s going to right the wrongs. It promised to solve the problems of poor economy, corruption, insecurity and others.

“Now eight years down the line, what we have seen is excuses. They claimed that PDP ruled for 16 years and they only spent eight years. You made promises when you knew you’re not going to stay in power beyond eight years.

“The management of resources in this country isn’t properly done. This administration said the oil subsidy is a scam. Nearly eight years down the line, it’s still a scam. They talked about refineries, nothing has happened. There’s no basis for comparison.”

