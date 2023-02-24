Benue senators shun Ortom’s directive on presidential candidate to support

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election on February 25, all senators representing the three senatorial districts of Benue State have dissociated themselves from a directive by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom had directed his party members and people of the state to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Saturday’s presidential election.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is contesting for the Senate on the party’s platform, had, last week, endorsed Obi and directed all his appointees and the people to support and vote the LP candidate.

But in a joint statement on Thursday, the three Senators, Gabriel Suswam representing Benue north-east district, Emmanuel Yisa Orker Jev representing Benue north-west district and Patrick Abba Moro, representing Benue’s south senatorial district, said they were standing by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

“We, the senators representing Benue State in the National Assembly have endorsed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

“We are calling on all Benue people to vote for PDP candidates beginning from Atiku Abubakar as President and all PDP senatorial and house of representative candidates,” the statement reads in part.

