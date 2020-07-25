Benue SSG recovers from covid-19

Tony Ijohor, the Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG) has recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease after receiving treatment for the virus which has claimed over 800 lives across the country.

Ijohor in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday said he had recovered from the virus after receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

He said, “It is with praise and thanksgiving to God Almighty that I announce that after subsequent tests, NCDC has declared that I am COVID-19 negative.

READ ALSO: Benue Assembly shut down as speaker, member test positive for covid-19

“I return all glory to God Almighty for His mercy. I also appreciate my wife and my entire family for their support during the time I was in isolation.”

The SSG also thanked the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu and the entire State Executive Council for their concern, prayers and support.

“The COVID-19 team has been wonderful.

“I join thousands of other well-wishers in prayers for Benue’s First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Ortom, the Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and others. We are optimistic that they will all come out negative and remain hale and hearty,” the SSG added.

This came days after the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba ordered for the closure of the assembly complex over COVID-19 scare.

Uba and one of his sons were confirmed positive for the dreaded virus.

Another Benue Assembly lawmaker representing Kwande East Constituency, Tertsea Gbishe, was also confirmed positive for the virus.

Join the conversation

Opinions