Benue State NASS member allegedly battered by military personnel

Kpam Sokpo, a House of Representatives member representing Buruku Federal Constituency, Benue State has allegedly been beaten to a pulp by military personnel.

The federal lawmaker was reportedly beaten to a pulp by soldiers of 401 Special Forces Brigade in Benue State on Saturday morning during the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly election.

According to reports, Sokpo was beaten at the Old Barn in Gboko town in Gboko Local Government Area of the state by the soldiers who allegedly arrived at his location at 2:30am.

The disconsolate lawmaker who narrated his ordeal to newsmen on Saturday said that he was battered by military personnel for no reasons whatsoever.

He said, “I don’t know what came over them, I came to the hotel where I was staying in Gboko, Old Barn, around 2:30am and I sat there with some of my friends.

“And shortly after, about five trucks filled with over 60 soldiers came to the place.

‘‘When they alighted from their vehicles they just took position.

“I got up from where I was sitting to do something and one of them approached me and asked why I was walking in the manner I was walking.

“And as I was talking he slapped me in the face. I asked why he did that, and I introduced myself as a House of Representatives member. I told him he did not know me and just slapped me in the face?

“Before I knew what was happening more than 30 of them just pounced on me using the butt of their guns to injure me. Some of the guns they used on me even broke into pieces. As I speak with you I have stitches on my face, on my head and I have all kinds of injuries on my body.

“While this was going on, their Commanding Officer came in and calmed the situation a bit. Shortly after they went on to harass me and collected everything in my car including every piece of paper.

“In fact, the one who started assaulting me threatened that he could even kill me. Unfortunately I did not get their names because they removed their name tags before assaulting me.

“Believe me, I do not know why they did this to me. I have gone to the hospital to stitch the cuts and treat myself, but I have reported the matter to the Police and the Security Adviser to the governor of Benue State.” Sokpo added in part.

