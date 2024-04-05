Benue to hold local council election July 6

The Benue State government will conduct local government elections in the state on July 6.

The Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), John Chen, stated this on Friday when he met with stakeholders on the election in Makurdi.

He also unveiled the election timetable at the meeting.

The chairman assured the people of Benue that the commission would conduct a credible election in the state.

Chen said: “Alongside the election timetable, BSIEC is proud to announce its intention for the creation of additional council wards within Benue State.

“Today’s gathering marks a significant step towards fulfilling that promise. We are here to unveil the official election timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming LG elections in Benue State. This comprehensive document outlines the critical milestones BSIEC will undertake to ensure a free and fair electoral process.”

