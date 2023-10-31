Benue varsity suspends all medical students for protesting

The Benue State University, Makurdi, has suspended all medical students from 200 to 600 levels for one-month following a protest on October 25 over alleged poor accommodation and infrastructure.

The students of the institution’s College of Health Sciences had marched to the State Government House to intimate Governor Hyacinth Alia about their plight and sought for measures to remedy the situation.

In a statement on Monday signed by the Registrar, Mrs Mfaga Modom, the school announced the suspension of the students and gave them an immediate order to vacate their hostels by 8 am.

“The management committee has reviewed the recent actions of the 200-600 levels medical students and has also carefully reviewed the reports from the Dean of Students, the Security Coordinator, the Management Committee and ASUU on Health Science regarding the students’ demonstration of Wednesday October 25, 2023,” the school said.

“The management noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of these students before, during and after the demonstration and resolved as follows:

“Management Committee will constitute an investigation committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advise appropriately.

“The top management committee of the College of Health Science is hereby directed to implement the resolutions of the reports of the various committees on the students’ demonstration.

“All the 200-600 level medical students of the college should proceed on one-month suspension with effect from 8 am on Monday, October 30, 2023,” the registrar said.

The statement added that on resumption at the end of the one-month suspension, the students must come with a sworn affidavit from a competent court of law, pledging to be of good conduct.

