Benue varsity VC tests positive for COVID-19

July 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, Chancellor, Prof. Msugh Hembe, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hembe, who confirmed his COVID-19 status on Facebook on Friday, directed all staff of the institution and close associates to undergo test and isolate themselves in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directive.

He wrote: “On Monday, 29th June, 2020, my test result for COVID-19 returned positive.

“I have been in isolation since I found out on Monday about my positive exposure to the virus.

“Staff of Benue State University and close associates are advised to check themselves, isolate and be pragmatic.”

Opinions

