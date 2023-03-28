Benue Ward excos deny hand in Ayu’s suspension, blame mischief makers

The members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive in Igyorov Ward of Gboko local government area, Benue State, have disowned the purported suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

A widely circulated letter with signatories purported to be those of the ward executives had announced the suspension of Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

However, Ayu had dismissed the suspension as immaterial and fraudulent.

The PDP executive committee members in Igyorov Ward, in a swift turn of events, disowned the suspension, saying they did not endorse Ayu’s suspension.

The purported letter, according to a statement signed by the deputy chairman of PDP, Igyorov Ward, Ortese Helen, organising secretary, Atema Iorde, and 14 others in Abuja on Monday, said the suspension was made without due process and proper consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

They, thus, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu, and dismissed the suspension as mischievous.

The letter reads, “The executive committee have never discussed in any of our meetings prior to election or post 2023 General Election about the conduct of the National Chairman.

“The Executive Committee Members have stated clearly that they have no knowledge about the letter and have not authorized anybody whatsoever to generate such mischievous letter on behalf of the Executive Committee.

“The purported signatures on the letter are forged and no member of PDP Executive Committee of Igyorov Council Ward has signed on his or her behalf. The names of the Executive Committee Members are wrongly written and spelled which show the desperation of the mischief makers.”

