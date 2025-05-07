Benue, Zamfara Assemblies reject Reps’ summons, accuse NASS of constitutional overreach

The Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly have pushed back against a recent summons issued by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, denouncing it as unconstitutional and an overreach of federal authority.

The summons, dated Friday, May 3, 2025, ordered the governors of Benue and Zamfara States, Hyacinth Alia and Dauda Lawal respectively, as well as their state assembly speakers and principal officers to appear before the committee in Abuja on Thursday, May 8. The federal lawmakers claimed the appearance was necessary to determine whether the National Assembly should take over legislative functions in the two states.

But the response from both state assemblies has been swift and emphatic.

In Makurdi, the Benue State House of Assembly passed a formal resolution on Tuesday instructing its Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, to disregard the invitation. During a heated plenary session, lawmakers decried the summons as an affront to constitutional democracy and an attempt to undermine the autonomy of state legislatures.

Leading the debate, House Majority Leader Saater Tiseer cited Section 101 of the 1999 Constitution, which grants state assemblies the power to regulate their own procedures without external interference.

“The Benue State House of Assembly is not a subordinate of the National Assembly. It is a creation of the Constitution with clearly defined powers,” Tiseer stated.

Other members echoed his sentiment. Lawmaker Bemdoo Ipusu argued that the invitation was based on a flawed petition by a group called Guardians of Democracy. He called for a legal response to “halt the creeping encroachment on state legislative independence.”

“We cannot allow ourselves to be misrepresented before the nation based on politically motivated petitions. The National Assembly has clearly been misled,” Ipusu said.

His colleague, Peter Uche, voiced personal frustration, noting that his name appeared on a list of suspended members, despite actively participating in legislative duties.

“This shows a total lack of due diligence. Our institution is under attack, and we must defend it,” Uche said.

To reinforce its position, the Benue Assembly has taken legal action, filing a suit at the Federal High Court, Makurdi, seeking to restrain the National Assembly from interfering in its legislative affairs. The suit, FHC/MKD/CS/45/2025, names as defendants the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Michael Etaba; the House of Representatives; and the petitioners, including Emmanuel Onwudiwe of the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law.

In its filings, the Benue Assembly argues that the federal legislature can only take over state functions under extreme circumstances, such as legislative paralysis or breakdown of law and order, as provided for in Section 11(4) of the Constitution. It insists that no such condition exists in Benue.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the Zamfara State House of Assembly has also rejected the summons.

Unlike Benue, however, Zamfara may not seek redress in court.

