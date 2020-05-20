Benue’s COVID-19 index case finally discharged after 58 days defined by gripping controversy

The Benue State COVID-19 index case, Susan Idoko Okpe, has been discharged.

Okpe, who spent 58 days in the isolation centre, was discharged on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 patient was involved in a bitter feud with the Benue State government, Federal Government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shortly after testing positive for the virus.

After the woman was moved from Makurdi to Abuja, the COVID-19 case threatened the NCDC with a lawsuit if she was not released within seven days from the isolation centre in the nation’s capital.

Okpe’s daughter confirmed her mother’s release from the isolation centre in a post on social media.

According to her, she was released from the treatment centre on Wednesday evening.

