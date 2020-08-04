Benue’s most wanted criminal, Gana, escapes during raid on hideout

The Defence Headquarters has revealed how Benue’s most-wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, escaped capture by troops of the Nigerian Army who raided his hideout.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Monday said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, drawn from Sector 2 at Gbise and Zaki Biam in Benue in conjunction with troops of sector 4 deployed in Kofa Ahmadu, Kasuwan Haske, Kashiimbala and Akate in Taraba State at about 0300 hrs on July 18 conducted a dawn raid at an identified hideout of the wanted criminal in Tse-Audu village.

According to Enenche, the raid was carried out after the headquarters got credible intelligence on the possible hideout of Gana around the general area of Tse-Audu village in Akate council ward of Donga Local Government of Taraba State.

READ ALSO: Barrels of stolen crude oil impounded, illicit refining sites dismantled in S’South –DHQ

He however said that Gana and his cohorts escaped capture by troops who stormed his hideout where one locally-made mortar tube, one locally-made rifle and 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were seized.

Enenche said, “However, the hideout was deserted as the bandits fled before the troops’ arrival.

“Troops combed the hideout and recovered one locally-made rifle, two camouflage uniforms, one dog tag and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp as well as charms. The hideout was then destroyed.”

“The search yielded rewards as troops discovered one locally-made mortar tube, one locally-made rifle and 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The buildings were subsequently destroyed to deny Gana and his cohorts the use of the facilities to advance their criminal activities,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions