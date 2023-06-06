Benzema agrees three-year deal with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema has agreed terms on a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who won 25 trophies during his 14-year stay at Real, will be playing at the FIFA Club World Cup with his new team this December.

Benzema scored 354 goals for Real, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, winning five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas before leaving his contract a year early.

Read Also: Benzema set for Saudi move after Real Madrid confirm exit

“It’s a good league and there are many good players,” said Benzema.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.

“I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project.”

Al-Ittihad are managed by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now