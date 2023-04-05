Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Barca to reach Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid have advanced to the final of Copa del Rey after thrashing Barcelona 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal of the competition.

Real, trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu, put up a superb performance at Camp Nou on Wednesday night to clinch a 4-0 win.

With the win, Real Madrid set up a final meeting with Osasuna on 6 May.

The hero of the tie was Karim Benzema, who netted a hat-trick for Real, with two goals in the 50th and 58th minutes and a successfully converted penalty on 80 minutes.

Vinícius Júnior had opened the scoring on 45 minutes as the visitors were ahead at the break.

Ronald Araujo and David Alaba were booked following heated exchanges after Araujo pushed Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona have won the last three El Clasicos and did start this game well but it was Real who carried the day after a superb performance away from home.

