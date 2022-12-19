Benzema hints at retirement from int’l football on clocking 35

Karim Benzema has hinted retirement from international football on the day he clocked 35 years of age.

The France and Real Madrid star made an announcement on his Twitter handle on Monday that suggested he would retire from the French squad.

This is coming a day after the end of the 2022 World Cup, where France lost in the final to Argentina on penalties.

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it!” Benzema wrote.

“I have written my story and ours is ending.”

Benzema, who is the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, could not participate in the Qatar tournament due to a thigh injury he sustained on the eve of kickoff.

The Real Madrid star earned 97 caps for his country and is fifth on France’s all-time goalscorer’s list with 37 goals.

He got his first call up in 2006 and was part of the Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup squads that were eliminated in the group stage.

In 2020, he won the Nations League with France and helped them qualify with ease for the 2022 World Cup.

He featured for France one last time in June against Denmark as part of the Nations League, before not being able to play at the Qatar World Cup.

