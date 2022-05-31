Benzema named Champions League player of the season

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema has been named the best player of the UEFA Champions League this season.

The France international helped the Spanish giants clinch their 14th Champions League title last weekend following a victory against Liverpool in the final.

Benzema, 34, scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games and is a leading contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

His team-mate Vinicius Junior, who scored the only goal in the final, has been selected as the tournament’s young player of the season.

Read Also: The Ballon d’Or, every player’s dream -Benzema

The 21-year-old scored four goals and made six assists in the 2021-22 campaign.

Benzema and Vinicius Jr are joined in the Champions League team of the season by Real midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Runners-up Liverpool also have four players included, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and midfielder Fabinho featuring.

The team of the season is completed by Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now