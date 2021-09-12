Sports
Benzema nets hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo on Bernabeu return
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid secure a 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Sunday.
Real came from behind twice to clinch the win in a game that happens to be their first match at the Bernabeu in 560 days.
Benzema scored either side of a Franco Cervi strike after Santi Mina had given the visitors the lead on four minutes.
Vinicius Junior added a third for Real before teenager Eduardo Camavinga scored six minutes into his debut.
Benzema sealed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute goal as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved top of La Liga.
Despite ongoing construction work, 30,000 supporters were welcomed back to the Bernabeu as Los Blanco played their first match there since beating Barcelona in El Clasico on 1 March 2020.
The victory moves Real to the top of the table on goals scored, level on points with Valencia and Atletico Madrid.
