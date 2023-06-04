News
Benzema set for Saudi move after Real Madrid confirm exit
After 14 years with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema will depart the team and is set to make a move to Saudi Arabia.
The Ballon d’Or-winning striker, who transferred from Lyon to the Spanish powerhouse in 2009, will leave on a free transfer.
According to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Benzema, who has one year left on his contract, is planning to relocate to Saudi Arabia after obtaining a “record offer” from Al-Ittihad.
The 35-year-old helped Madrid win four La Liga championships and five Champions Leagues during his stay.
Read Also: World best player Benzema ruled out of World Cup
Benzema will sign a two-year contract with Al-Ittihad, according to a report on Sunday from the Saudi government-run Al Ekhbariya television station.
Also among his titles were five Club World Cups and three Copa del Rey triumphs.
Benzema, who has made 647 appearances for Madrid, is the second on their all-time goalscoring list with 353 – only Cristiano Ronaldo has more.
He is set to make his final Madrid appearance on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, their final match of the 2022-23 La Liga season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...