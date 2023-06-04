Benzema set for Saudi move after Real Madrid confirm exit

After 14 years with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema will depart the team and is set to make a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Ballon d’Or-winning striker, who transferred from Lyon to the Spanish powerhouse in 2009, will leave on a free transfer.

According to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Benzema, who has one year left on his contract, is planning to relocate to Saudi Arabia after obtaining a “record offer” from Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old helped Madrid win four La Liga championships and five Champions Leagues during his stay.

Benzema will sign a two-year contract with Al-Ittihad, according to a report on Sunday from the Saudi government-run Al Ekhbariya television station.

Also among his titles were five Club World Cups and three Copa del Rey triumphs.

Benzema, who has made 647 appearances for Madrid, is the second on their all-time goalscoring list with 353 – only Cristiano Ronaldo has more.

He is set to make his final Madrid appearance on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao, their final match of the 2022-23 La Liga season.

