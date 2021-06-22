Berger Paints, UAC, Seplat and MTN Nigeria make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

This week, Berger Paints, UAC Nigeria, Seplat and MTN Nigeria made the stocks to watch list due to their off-bourse and capital market activities which positively and negatively impacted shareholders’ earnings.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints should be a must watch this week considering the performance of the company last week – share price of the painter maker was one of the most valuable by investors.

Data from Nigerian stock exchange showed that the stock value of Berger Paints hit N7.70kobo after gaining N1, to move from N6.70k9bo

Berger Paints share price rose by N1 to jump from N6.70kobo per share to N7.70kobo per share. This made the firm the top performing stock on NGX.

UAC Nigeria

UAC Nigeria also made the list due to its capital market performance, but it wasn’t for positive outing, as the food and beverage firm’s stock ranked number one as top decliners.

It’s stock value depreciated significantly, as it recorded N1.20kobo to crash down to N9.70kobo from N10.90kobo, as shareholders dumped their shares last week.

Seplat

The company changed its name to Seplat Energy from Petroleum Development Company Plc, to reflect a new direction for the company’s operation.

With energy incorporated, the oil and gas company is eyeing new revenue source, and this will boost the value of Seplat’s stock in the capital market going forward. So investors need to watch out for Seplat’s stock.

MTN Nigeria

The telecommunications company is planning to sell about 14 percent stake in MTN to individuals and institutions in Nigeria. It wants to be the largest retail-based shareholding within the country.

Investors should watch out as this will increase MTN’s value within its Nigerian base subscribers, who will be looking forward to be a shareholder in Nigeria’s largest telco business.

