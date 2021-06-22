Business
Berger Paints, UAC, Seplat and MTN Nigeria make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
This week, Berger Paints, UAC Nigeria, Seplat and MTN Nigeria made the stocks to watch list due to their off-bourse and capital market activities which positively and negatively impacted shareholders’ earnings.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Berger Paints
Berger Paints should be a must watch this week considering the performance of the company last week – share price of the painter maker was one of the most valuable by investors.
Data from Nigerian stock exchange showed that the stock value of Berger Paints hit N7.70kobo after gaining N1, to move from N6.70k9bo
Berger Paints share price rose by N1 to jump from N6.70kobo per share to N7.70kobo per share. This made the firm the top performing stock on NGX.
UAC Nigeria
UAC Nigeria also made the list due to its capital market performance, but it wasn’t for positive outing, as the food and beverage firm’s stock ranked number one as top decliners.
Read also: MTN Nigeria, Airtel, CWG, Cutix make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
It’s stock value depreciated significantly, as it recorded N1.20kobo to crash down to N9.70kobo from N10.90kobo, as shareholders dumped their shares last week.
Seplat
The company changed its name to Seplat Energy from Petroleum Development Company Plc, to reflect a new direction for the company’s operation.
With energy incorporated, the oil and gas company is eyeing new revenue source, and this will boost the value of Seplat’s stock in the capital market going forward. So investors need to watch out for Seplat’s stock.
MTN Nigeria
The telecommunications company is planning to sell about 14 percent stake in MTN to individuals and institutions in Nigeria. It wants to be the largest retail-based shareholding within the country.
Investors should watch out as this will increase MTN’s value within its Nigerian base subscribers, who will be looking forward to be a shareholder in Nigeria’s largest telco business.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....