Beta Glass, Champions Breweries, Caverton Group, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

The Nigerian equities market continued its rally as investors gained N614 billion at the close of the week’s trading.

The market capitalization rose to N68,9 trillion from the N68, 3 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.90% to close the week at 109,710.37 points from the 108,733.40 points recorded the previous week.

The market recovery was boosted by strong performances from stocks like Beta Glass Plc, Champion Breweries Plc and Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc.

The trio were among the top 10 performing stocks last week and positioned themselves as stocks to watch in the new week.

By: Babajide Okeowo

